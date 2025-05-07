Rhea Ripley shares rare personal update amid WWE absence

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley recently took to social media to share an extremely rare personal update amid her absence from the Stamford-based promotion's weekly programming. The Eradicator is set to be back on TV on next week's RAW.
On last week's RAW, Rhea Ripley received help from IYO SKY after getting outnumbered by Roxanne Perez and Giulia. On this week's edition of the red brand, The Genius of the SKY became a victim of Perez and her partner's assault. Many expected Ripley to show up and help SKY, but she was nowhere to be seen.
Mami missed RAW because she was representing WWE in Australia ahead of the Crown Jewel: Perth Premium Live Event. The former Women's World Champion is set to return to television next week as she will team up with IYO SKY to face Roxanne Perez and Giulia.
Amid her absence from TV, Rhea Ripley recently took to her Instagram Stories to share an extremely rare update. The Eradicator posted about getting new tattoos alongside her family in Australia. Mami also thanked the tattoo artist for making it happen for her and her family.
Top WWE star punished? More details HERE
"Absolute legend! Thank you for getting us in!" she wrote.
Check out a screenshot of Ripley's Instagram Story below:
This is an extremely rare update, as Rhea Ripley barely uploads any photos or videos with her family.
Rhea Ripley talked about her match against IYO SKY and Bianca Belair at WWE WrestleMania 41
During a recent edition of The Amin Show, Rhea Ripley said her match against IYO SKY and Bianca Belair for the WWE Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 41 was one of her favorite matches.
The Eradicator added that she did not expect anything less than a five-star rating for the bout, as she believed she had great in-ring chemistry with The Genius of The SKY and The EST.
"It's been put over as a five-star match for a reason, and it's probably one of my favorite matches now as well. But like I said, Bianca, IYO, and I know each other extremely well, so you couldn't really expect anything else," she added.
It remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley's tag team match against Roxanne Perez and Giulia on next week's WWE RAW.