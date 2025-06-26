Rhea Ripley shares real story behind the viral stinkface spot at a WWE Live event

Rhea Ripley dominated the women's division in WWE for a while before she lost the Women's World Championship to IYO SKY. Recently, she shared the real story behind her viral stinkface spot from a live event.

WWE Live events aren't meant for a television audience. Hence, superstars often break character and try out new things when the cameras are not rolling. In March 2024, Rhea Ripley did the unthinkable and performed a stinkface on Nia Jax on a house show heading into WrestleMania 40.

In an appearance on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet, the 28-year-old RAW star revealed the real story behind the spot and said it was Jax's idea for her to do the spot in the ring. While the stinkface sequence garnered attention, Mami revealed that she had no idea it would go viral in no time.

"I knew it was gonna be big, but that sh*t exploded. It wasn’t even my idea. It was Nia’s idea. She's like, 'Yeah. And then you stink face me.' I'm like, ok, if you want. But then, before all of that, I was like, I think I should do like the Rikishi pull them up, just do the little dance beforehand. I was like, I'm not gonna get it spot on, so I'm just gonna do my own thing. But I'll do the whole gimmick, and yeah, it still pops up on my Twitter [X], it's wild. I got so much publicity off that," Ripley said. [H/T: chrisvanvliet.com]

Rhea Ripley will compete at WWE Night of Champions 2025

Rhea Ripley became a two-time Women's World Champion when she defeated Liv Morgan on RAW's Netflix premiere in January 2025. However, she briefly took her eyes off the prize and lost the title to IYO SKY heading into WrestleMania 41. After she failed to win the title back, Mami entered the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder match.

Unfortunately for Mami, she didn't win the contract. Later, Raquel Rodriguez interfered in the 28-year-old star's Queen of the Ring Tournament match and cost her a potential win. The former Women's Champion returned the favor during Rodriguez's qualifier bout.

On the most recent edition of WWE RAW, the 34-year-old star, with the help of Roxanne Perez, put Rhea Ripley through a table. Later, WWE confirmed that Ripley and Rodriguez will face each other at Night of Champions 2025 in a Street Fight.

