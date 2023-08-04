Rhea Ripley shares a stunning photo of herself ahead of WWE SummerSlam

Ahead of this weekend's WWE SummerSlam, Rhea Ripley took to social media to share a stunning photo of herself.

Ripley isn't currently scheduled to compete at SummerSlam despite being involved in a heated feud with Raquel Rodriguez. However, she will be in Detroit for media day.

Taking to Twitter and Instagram, The Eradicator posted a stunning mirror selfie and also shared a four-word message.

"Ready for Sum… Media," wrote Ripley.

Rhea Ripley recently discussed her fashion and how it's helped fans

Rhea Ripley recently spoke about her fashion and style, and how it has inspired her fans.

Speaking in a recent interview with InStyle, the WWE Women's World Champion revealed that she had people come up to her to discuss the same. Ripley said:

"I'll get messages on Instagram, Twitter," Ripley said. "I'll get people coming up to me in person just being like, 'Rhea, I love your style. You helped me accept me for me.'"

Ripley added:

"It sort of brought out this side of me that I always wanted to be, but never thought that I would fit the mold of society," she said. "It's cool to be in that sort of spotlight, to inspire [fans] to do what they want to do with their bodies and to not be ashamed of it and not really care what anyone else thinks because it's what they think of themselves that really means the most."

In recent weeks, Ripley has set her sights on both Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan, whom she brutally attacked a few weeks ago on Monday Night RAW.

The Eradicator's actions also led to Rodriguez and Morgan losing the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships to Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green.

