Rhea Ripley shares her thoughts on title win at WrestleMania 37

Rhea Ripley put on a show at WrestleMania 37, as she beat Asuka to become the new WWE RAW Women's Champion.

The Nightmare was brilliant on the night and shared her thoughts on the Championship win backstage after the event.

Ripley spoke to Sarah Schreiber about the whole WrestleMania experience and what it was like to have the fans back.

She responded by saying that the night was definitely a dream come true and she was grateful to have her WrestleMania moment in front of the fans.

"Definitely a dream for me tonight. Since being a little kid I've always wanted to be a part of WrestleMania and I finally got my moment in front of a crowd. It was super cool stepping out there and not only seeing the crowd and hearing their reactions, but seeing these guys (Ash Costello and New Years Day) out there with me. I loved every second of it and tried not to cry to be honest," said Ripley.

Rhea Ripley was then asked what it was like facing Asuka and how she felt about being the new RAW Women's Champion.

"It's absolutely insane to say the least. I still can't get over that my first night on RAW I challenged Asuka, the RAW Women's Champion to a Championship match at WrestleMania. But at the end of the day Asuka knows exactly who I am, so there could be people out there who disagree and think I don't deserve it, but I'm the one standing here with the RAW Women's Championship and Asuka knew that I was gonna be a challenge, and I know Asuka loves a challenge. So I was pretty much challenge her for it," said Rhea Ripley.

What is next for Rhea Ripley after her WrestleMania win?

Rhea Ripley is now at the top of the red brand's Women's division. The big question for the newly crowned queen of RAW will be who will step up to face her for the title.

There are plenty of options now that she is in the top spot. Ripley could perhaps give Asuka her rematch or even face her former rival, Charlotte Flair. There is even the possibility of her facing a returning Becky Lynch.

Triple H says Charlotte Flair & Rhea Ripley’s WrestleMania match is just about ‘good storytelling’ https://t.co/jUYps9ko4d pic.twitter.com/HgCXOX0imO — Cageside Seats (@cagesideseats) February 17, 2020

Either way, the RAW Women's Division has gotten a huge boost with Ripley winning the title at WrestleMania 37.

What would you like to see Rhea Ripley do as champion? Share your thoughts with us down below.