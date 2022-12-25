Rhea Ripley shares three-word reaction to Dominik Mysterio's arrest on Christmas Eve

Rhea Ripley has shared her reaction on Twitter to Dominik Mysterio getting arrested on Christmas.

Ripley and Dominik Mysterio ruined Rey Mysterio's Thanksgiving by invading his home and brutally attacking the WWE veteran. The sinister duo tried to pull off another invasion on Christmas Eve, but Rey wasn't having any of it this time around.

Rey Mysterio called the police on his son, which led to his arrest. A video of Dominik's arrest was then shared on WWE's Twitter. Rhea Ripley took to Twitter soon after and shared a three-word reaction to Dominik's arrest:

"Christmas is cancelled…"

Ripley shared another tweet soon after and did some clever wordplay by writing the word 'freedom' in a way that sounded like a shortened version of "Free Dominik."

How did fans respond to Rhea Ripley's reaction to Dominik's arrest?

The Nightmare's tweets immediately received loads of hilarious reactions from WWE fans. While some were on the villains' side, many others were quite elated over Dominik's arrest.

Ripley and Dominik Mysterio have been the best of friends ever since the latter turned heel and joined The Judgment Day. Ripley has had nothing but praise for the fellow young gun since then. Here's what she said about her on-screen relationship with Mysterio while speaking with The New York Post:

"Me and Dom Dom, we’re just going out there and we’re having fun. We’re being menaces to society and just going out there and doing whatever we want. We’ve definitely put our own spice onto it. This all just started from me wearing an “I’m Your Papi” shirt. I knew that I was coming back and I knew I wanted to sc*ew with Ray on his (25th) anniversary. I was like you know what, I’m going to order this shirt and wear it on TV and that was it pretty much." [H/T The New York Post]

Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio hadn't anticipated what would happen when they planned another home invasion targeting Rey Mysterio's family. Unfortunately, for Dominik, he will be spending Christmas behind bars this year.

