"Wild card." - Rhea Ripley shares warning to WWE Legends ahead of Clash At The Castle

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley has warned that she is a wild card ahead of The Judgment Day's clash with WWE Legends on Saturday.

Ripley began 2022 on some short-lived tag teams with Nikki A.S.H. and Liv Morgan before her much-awaited heel turn. Shortly after, she would join Edge and Damian Priest as a Judgment Day member, later being an instrument in ejecting the Hall of Famer from the group following the addition of Finn Balor. Since joining the faction, The Nightmare has shown that she's not afraid of getting physical, even with male Superstars.

Fully aware of the power she holds when confronting male wrestlers, Ripley is a wild card in the upcoming Clash At The Castle match. The Nightmare recently took to Twitter to warn by sharing a video of the brawl between The Judgment Day and Rey Mysterio & Edge from this week's RAW. In her caption, Ripley stated that she is a "wild card."

In their original tweet, WWE asked if Rhea Ripley had the advantage, given that she could so easily disarm Dominik Mysterio.

Will Rhea Ripley be wrestling at WWE Clash At The Castle?

While she will be present at the show, The Nightmare will not be competing at WWE Clash At The Castle.

It was initially rumored that she would team up with Finn Balor and Damain Priest to take on Edge, Rey Mysterio, and a returning Beth Phoenix. However, this never came to light, and instead Rhea will be at ringside supporting her partners during their tag team match at the show.

Wrestling Observer @WONF4W Edge & Rey Mysterio vs. Judgment Day set for WWE Clash at the Castle dlvr.it/SXS0Qr Edge & Rey Mysterio vs. Judgment Day set for WWE Clash at the Castle dlvr.it/SXS0Qr https://t.co/0lxF6G6vWT

On the opposing side, Donimik Mysterio, one of Ripley's favorite victims as of late, will accompany his father and Edge. Some on the internet even speculated that Dom will turn on the legends and align himself with the heel trio.

What did you think of Rhea Ripley's tweet? Are you sad that she's not competing in Cardiff? You can share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

Pro wrestling veteran says a current star reminds him of Stone Cold Steve Austin. More details here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by UJALA