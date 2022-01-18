Rhea Ripley displays brutal scars and breaks silence after being attacked on RAW

Rhea Ripley received brutal scars at the hands of Nikki A.S.H on this week's episode of RAW.

The Nightmare was brutally attacked by Nikki A.S.H. yet again, who took out her former tag team partner before a scheduled match between them.

After RAW, Ripley tweeted a stern warning to A.S.H., mentioning why it would be hard for her former partner to break her.

"It’s hard to break someone that enjoys pain. Try again," tweeted Ripley.

#WWERAW It’s hard to break someone that enjoys pain. Try again. It’s hard to break someone that enjoys pain. Try again. 👹#WWERAW https://t.co/OVinCnyIS1

Before the assault, WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, Queen Zelina Vega, and Carmella made their way down to the ramp and took credit for breaking up Nikki A.S.H. and Ripley.

This opened the door for A.S.H. to attack Ripley while she was distracted, as the former RAW Women's Champion took down The Nightmare. Nikki unloaded on Ripley and dumped her outside the ring.

She then sent Ripley into the ring steps before posing at ringside and eventually walking away.

Nikki A.S.H. had betrayed Rhea Ripley on RAW

On last week's episode of Monday Night RAW, the former RAW Women's Champion turned heel. The two women shared a brief moment inside the ring right before that.

A.S.H. and Ripley first formed a tag team back in 2021. The pair then won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships by beating Natalya and Tamina.

After a reign that lasted 63 days, A.S.H. and the former NXT Women's Champion lost the tag titles to the reigning champions, Queen Zelina and Carmella.

A singles match between the two former RAW Women's Champions is expected to take place soon. Ripley's tweet probably indicates that a more dangerous version of her will turn up for that match.

