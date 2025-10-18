Rhea Ripley shows gratitude as top WWE star bids farewell 

Rhea Ripley has shown her gratitude after a WWE star bid a farewell. WWE is currently in Japan and is running live events in Tokyo.The Japan SuperShow saw top stars from the promotion perform in various matches, and AJ Styles wrestled his final match in the country.The Phenomenal One beat Kofi Kingston in a one-on-one bout and later got an emotional send-off. Styles addressed the Japanese crowd as various stars made their way to the ring.Ivar and CM Punk hoisted Styles onto their shoulders while the fans applauded the moment. With Styles confirming that he will retire next year, this was his farewell to Japan as an active in-ring competitor.Taking to X/Twitter, Rhea Ripley replied to a post of the former WWE Champion celebrating his farewell. &quot;Thank you AJ!&quot; she wrote.Styles had stints in Japanese wrestling promotions and joined NJPW in 2014. He quickly established himself as one of the top names in the company and became the leader of the Bullet Club.He also became a two-time IWGP Heavyweight Champion during his tenure in NJPW.Rhea Ripley injured during Japan showThe Japan SuperShow saw Rhea Ripley compete in a Fatal Four-Way Match against Stephanie Vaquer, IYO SKY, and Raquel Rodriguez.The match ended with La Primera retaining her Title, but the Eradicator suffered an unfortunate injury.Ripley injured her nose and was seen bleeding as officials attended to her. The injury occurred after Rodriguez launched IYO SKY directly into Ripley, causing a collision.Later, The Nightmare took to X/Twitter and posted a video, showing off the gruesome details of the injury. “Thank you Japan 😂 I still love you!” she wrote in the caption of the post.She had cotton buds stuffed into her nose and gave a thumbs up, indicating that she will be fine.