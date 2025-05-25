Rhea Ripley shows off impressive body transformation ahead of RAW

Rhea Ripley showed off her impressive body transformation ahead of this week's episode of WWE RAW. Tomorrow night will be the first edition of the red brand following Saturday Night's Main Event.

Ripley was not in action at Saturday Night's Main Event but did take to social media today to show off her physique. The Eradicator shared a selfie showing off her body transformation, and she looks to be in phenomenal shape, as seen in the image below.

"👹🌪️," she wrote.

Rhea Ripley captured the Women's World Championship from Liv Morgan on the debut episode of WWE RAW on Netflix on January 6. IYO SKY defeated Ripley on the RAW after Elimination Chamber 2025 to capture the title.

The Genius of the SKY went on to successfully defend the title against Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair in a Triple Threat match at WWE WrestleMania 41. Bianca Belair suffered a hand injury at The Show of Shows and is currently taking some time off to heal.

Former WWE writer questions Rhea Ripley's star power

Wrestling legend Vince Russo recently commented that fans were not reacting to Rhea Ripley during last week's WWE RAW episode.

The 28-year-old defeated Kairi Sane and Zoey Stark last week in a Triple Threat match to qualify for the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match at the premium live event on June 7. Zoey Stark suffered a gruesome injury last week and was unable to finish the match.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Russo noted that Kairi Sane and Ripley did not get much of a reaction from the crowd last week. He stated that Mami was supposed to be one of the biggest stars in WWE, but fans were not reacting that way.

"When it was just Ripley and Kairi Sane in that ring, there was zero reaction. Bro, I swear to God, it sounded like a tennis match. I'm like these people are supposed to be such rabid fans, we go to the show and sing along. And Rhea Ripley, definitely one of the top three female stars in the company. I'd say her, Charlotte, you could say Tiffy. I don't know if you want to put Becky in there. But Ripley is over zero. And I'm like what's going on here?" [From 12:24 onwards]

You can check out the video below:

Only time will tell if Ripley can win the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match next month.

