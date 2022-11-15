Rhea Ripley shows the middle finger to male WWE Superstar after recent live event

Rhea Ripley recently teamed up with Judgment Day stablemate Damian Priest at WWE Sunday Stunner in Madison City.

The duo was in action against AJ Styles and Asuka, to whom they eventually lost. Taking to Instagram, Ripley sent a message to The Phenomenal One in a disrespectful manner.

Ripley shared a photo of Styles on her Instagram story and added the middle finger emoji.

Check out a screengrab of Ripley's message to Styles via her Instagram handle:

Styles recently reunited with Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows in WWE and reformed The OC. Anderson and Gallows have already appeared in New Japan Pro Wrestling this year with The Machine Gun currently holding the NEVER Openweight Championship.

The trio was joined by the returning Mia Yim, who evened the odds against Judgment Day.

Rhea Ripley took a dig at Mia Yim after her return

On a recent edition of Monday Night RAW, Mia Yim made her WWE return. She immediately attacked Rhea Ripley and hit her with a kendo stick.

Speaking to the Ringsiders Wrestling podcast, The Eradicator claimed that there was no solution to "the Rhea problem". She said:

"There is no solution for the Rhea problem. They just put fuel to the fire. Mia hit me from behind, I wasn't expecting it. No one was expecting Mia Yim to come back, especially at that moment. She just appeared out of nowhere, out of dust, and pushed me into the ring post and started hitting me with a kendo stick. What the hell was I supposed to do? I didn't have eyes in the back of my head. I was staring at the OC. It's just another person that's going to have a Rhea problem."

Rhea Ripley also cost The OC their six-man tag team match against The Judgment Day at Crown Jewel.

The WWE Universe can expect an eight-person mixed tag team match between the two groups down the road.

