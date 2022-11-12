WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley has discussed the return of Mia Yim, who returned to the company to assist The OC against The Judgment Day.

On the most recent edition of RAW, Yim returned to WWE to help The OC against Rhea Ripley and her allies, beating the latter with a kendo stick. The Eradicator for months had seemingly been using her gender as an advantage against good-natured male Superstars.

Now, The Nightmare has discussed the return of Mia Yim during a recent podcast appearance. Speaking to the Ringsiders Wrestling podcast, Ripley noted that the return has simply added 'fuel to the fire.' She claimed there was no solution to her as a problem, and that Yim's union with The OC will prove to be ineffectual:

"There is no solution for the Rhea problem. They just put fuel to the fire. Mia hit me from behind, I wasn't expecting it. No one was expecting Mia Yim to come back, especially at that moment. She just appeared out of nowhere, out of dust, and pushed me into the ring post and started hitting me with a kendo stick. What the hell was I supposed to do? I didn't have eyes in the back of my head. I was staring at the OC. It's just another person that's going to have a Rhea problem," she said (H/T Fightful)

Rhea Ripley discussed the possibility of facing Mia Yim

Rhea Ripley discussed the possibility of going one-on-one with Mia Yim in a future match.

The Nightmare noted that she would love to get more in-ring time, regardless of whether that's against Mia Yim or not. That being said, Ripley did note how dangerous the Head Baddie in Charge was, but also noted that no one compares to The Nightmare herself:

"I would like to get some more in-ring action. Whether that's with Mia Yim or anyone else... I know how dangerous Mia Yim is. I know what she's capable of. That's why I picked her for the first-ever WarGames match that we were a part of. At the end of the day, I was the captain for a reason. No one compares to Rhea Ripley. Whether we're on the outside or a singles match, nothing changes. The Rhea problem is still there," Ripley added

Ripley then noted that she'd previously selected Mia Yim to be part of a WarGames team that she assembled in NXT.

What did you think of Rhea Ripley's comments? Are you happy to see Mia Yim back? You can share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

