Rhea Ripley shows off her new look

Rhea Ripley recently posted a photo on her official Twitter and Instagram handles, in which she can be seen showing off a new hairstyle and gear.

Rhea Ripley's latest post features a photo, which seems to have been taken during an official photoshoot. The Nightmare is sporting a new hairstyle in the picture, and some new threads. Rhea Ripley's signature in-ring gear, consisting of spikes and chains, is replaced by a black garb, complete with leather boots and jacket. There's no word yet as to whether Ripley will be donning this look and gear going forward. Check out the post below:

Rhea Ripley is main roster bound following the Royal Rumble

As per a recent report by PWInsider's Mike Johnson, Rhea Ripley is all set to make her move to WWE's main roster. Rhea Ripley hasn't competed in the ring ever since her outing in the 2021 Royal Rumble match. At the Royal Rumble, Ripley came in at No. 14, and was the final participant to get eliminated. She clocked in almost 40 minutes in the annual free-for-all, which was eventually won by Bianca Belair.

Rhea Ripley had opened up last year about a possible main roster call-up, somewhere down the line.

"I would like to go to Raw or SmackDown, but at the same time, there are so many people in NXT I haven't faced yet, and I feel like there is so much more that I can do, like, I would love to wrestle Candice [LeRae], especially since her persona has changed."

Rhea Ripley is only 24-years-old, and is one of the most talented athletes in all of WWE. She is a former NXT Women's Champion, and was featured in a major Women's title match against Charlotte Flair at last year's WrestleMania. It goes without saying that WWE recognizes Ripley's immense talent, and she is certainly going to be one of the biggest Superstars in the near future.

