Rhea Ripley shows off new look amid WWE hiatus

Rhea Ripley was spotted in a new look during her time away from WWE. The Eradicator was seen sporting hair extensions in a recent post on social media.

Mami has been away from the squared circle since relinquishing the Women's World Champion due to an injury. She was involved in a backstage brawl with Liv Morgan where she hurt her shoulder. While a lot has changed in WWE since her absence, the Judgment Day star has steered clear of that, keeping busy in her real life.

Amid her hiatus, Rhea Ripley was seen sporting longer hair, courtesy of hair extensions. The new look was posted by hair stylist on Instagram where she was also seen clicking pictures of Mami.

Trending

Top WWE star says she hates Rhea Ripley

Rhea Ripley is one of the most popular stars on the WWE roster currently. The Eradicator was on the run of a lifetime before she had to relinquish the Women's World Championship due to injury.

Another champion, Bayley, recently shared her thoughts on Mami, noting that the latter is so good that she hates her. The Role Model also expressed her desire to stand across the ring from Ripley.

"She's (Rhea) someone I haven't really been able to be in the ring with much at all. We've had a Survivor Series, a triple-threat with Asuka and that was one of my favorites. She's incredible in the ring. She's one of a kind and I hate her and I get jealous of her because she's so damn good and young. But I would love to step inside a ring with her at any point, especially at WrestleMania," said Bayley.

Expand Tweet

Rhea Ripley was put on the shelf by Liv Morgan who ended up taking the Women's World Championship which was once held by Mami. However, Morgan is not done yet as she has set her sights upon Dominik Mysterio and has been making advances towards the male star over the last few weeks.