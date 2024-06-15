Top WWE Superstar confesses she "hates" Rhea Ripley; wants to face her at WrestleMania 

A current WWE champion has revealed why she "hates" Rhea Ripley and expressed her desire to face her at WrestleMania down the line. Bayley stated that she was jealous of the Judgment Day member's incredible in-ring abilities.

The Eradicator was firmly at the top of the mountain in WWE for more than a year until an injury halted her momentum in April. Not only was she ruled out of action for months, but was also forced to relinquish her Women's World Title. Amid this, WWE Women's Champion Bayley has lavished praise on Rhea Ripley.

In an interview with Second Act, ahead of Clash at the Castle 2024, Bayley was asked about a potential singles showdown with Ripley. The Role Model had nothing but great things to say about the 27-year-old star, going as far as to say she hated her and was jealous of what she could accomplish inside the ring.

"She's (Rhea Ripley) someone I haven't really been able to be in the ring with much at all. We've had a Survivor Series, a triple-threat with Asuka and that was one of my favorites. She's incredible in the ring. She's one of a kind and I hate her and I get jealous of her because she's so damn good and young. But I would love to step inside a ring with her at any point, especially at WrestleMania," said Bayley. [4:59 - 5:24]

Dutch Mantell thinks Bayley could lose her title at WWE Clash at the Castle 2024

On this week's episode of Sportskeeda's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell explained why Piper Niven should stun the world by dethroning Bayley for the WWE Women's Title at Clash at the Castle. Mantell added The Rolde Model has been at the top of the card for many years now, and that it was for her to help others climb the ladder.

"I think Piper needs to beat her, I really do. To me, Bayley, she's run her course. How long has she been there? [Over 11 years] Okay, well, let's give Piper something. Where's Piper from? UK? Scotland. Then, I would let her win. I think it's time for her to win anyway. So I'm picking Piper," the ex-WWE personality said.

Considering Piper Niven is Scottish, it's safe to assume the Glasgow crowd could be rooting for her, leaving Bayley in a difficult position despite being a babyface.

