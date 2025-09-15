  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Rhea Ripley shows off new tattoo ahead of WWE RAW

Rhea Ripley shows off new tattoo ahead of WWE RAW

By Aashrit Satija
Modified Sep 15, 2025 07:41 GMT
Rhea Ripley is a former Women
Rhea Ripley is a former Women's World Champion [Image credits: star's Instagram]

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley recently took to social media to show off her latest tattoo ahead of the upcoming edition of Monday Night RAW. The Eradicator is all set for a major match at NXT Homecoming.

Ad

2025 hasn't been a great year for Rhea Ripley in terms of title success. Although she won the Women's World Championship against Liv Morgan in January 2025, she dropped the gold to IYO SKY before WrestleMania 41. Since then, she has been trying to reclaim the title, but hasn't had any luck.

Last week, Ripley made a massive return to NXT alongside Stephanie Vaquer and Tiffany Stratton to put The Fatal Influence on notice. After Mami's team attacked Jacy Jayne's stable, WWE made their match official for NXT Homecoming. Rhea will team up with Vaquer and Stratton to lock horns with Jayne, Fallon Henley, and Jazmyn Nyx at the upcoming premium live event.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Rhea Ripley recently took to her Instagram Stories to post about her latest tattoo. Her new ink seemingly looks like a lit-up matchstick.

WWE's huge mistake with John Cena revealed - Watch Here!

Check out a screenshot of her Instagram Story below:

Ad

Vince Russo is not a fan of Rhea Ripley's current booking in WWE

During a recent edition of Legion of RAW on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Vince Russo said that he was not a fan of Rhea Ripley's current booking in WWE, as he believed the company had no plans for The Eradicator.

Russo also compared Ripley's popularity with Stone Cold Steve Austin, saying that he couldn't believe the Triple H-led creative team has nothing for her other than "30-second cameos" on TV.

Ad
"I cannot believe, bro. This tells you everything you need to know. Bro, they have nothing for Rhea Ripley. She makes cameos on these shows, 30-second cameos. Rhea Ripley, bro, who arguably is the top woman in the company. That's like Austin, that's the equivalent of Austin having a backstage cameo every single week. How can you not know what to do with Rhea Freaking Ripley, bro?" Russo said.

It remains to be seen what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for Rhea Ripley's future.

About the author
Aashrit Satija

Aashrit Satija

Aashrit Satija is from New Delhi, India, and is a dynamic writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. With a deep passion for professional wrestling, he expertly captures its essence through insightful analysis. Aashrit's articles have become a go-to source for fans, delivering the latest news.

His favorite WWE wrestlers are John Cena and Randy Orton. He is also a big football fan. His favorite team is Real Madrid and his favorite player is Cristiano Ronaldo.

His articulate writing style, extensive industry knowledge, and meticulous research ensure both entertainment and information for readers.

Engaging with the WWE community, Aashrit sparks meaningful discussions and fosters camaraderie. As a dedicated contributor, he continues to shape the narrative of this exhilarating sport, leaving a lasting impact through his eloquent prose and unwavering passion.

Know More

Paul Heyman's downfall need to be studied - Check!

Quick Links

Edited by Aashrit Satija
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications