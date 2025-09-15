Rhea Ripley shows off new tattoo ahead of WWE RAW

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley recently took to social media to show off her latest tattoo ahead of the upcoming edition of Monday Night RAW. The Eradicator is all set for a major match at NXT Homecoming.2025 hasn't been a great year for Rhea Ripley in terms of title success. Although she won the Women's World Championship against Liv Morgan in January 2025, she dropped the gold to IYO SKY before WrestleMania 41. Since then, she has been trying to reclaim the title, but hasn't had any luck.Last week, Ripley made a massive return to NXT alongside Stephanie Vaquer and Tiffany Stratton to put The Fatal Influence on notice. After Mami's team attacked Jacy Jayne's stable, WWE made their match official for NXT Homecoming. Rhea will team up with Vaquer and Stratton to lock horns with Jayne, Fallon Henley, and Jazmyn Nyx at the upcoming premium live event.Rhea Ripley recently took to her Instagram Stories to post about her latest tattoo. Her new ink seemingly looks like a lit-up matchstick.Check out a screenshot of her Instagram Story below:Vince Russo is not a fan of Rhea Ripley's current booking in WWEDuring a recent edition of Legion of RAW on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Vince Russo said that he was not a fan of Rhea Ripley's current booking in WWE, as he believed the company had no plans for The Eradicator.Russo also compared Ripley's popularity with Stone Cold Steve Austin, saying that he couldn't believe the Triple H-led creative team has nothing for her other than &quot;30-second cameos&quot; on TV.&quot;I cannot believe, bro. This tells you everything you need to know. Bro, they have nothing for Rhea Ripley. She makes cameos on these shows, 30-second cameos. Rhea Ripley, bro, who arguably is the top woman in the company. That's like Austin, that's the equivalent of Austin having a backstage cameo every single week. How can you not know what to do with Rhea Freaking Ripley, bro?&quot; Russo said.It remains to be seen what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for Rhea Ripley's future.