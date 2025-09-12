Rhea Ripley shows off stunning physique ahead of WWE SmackDown

Rhea Ripley showed off her stunning physique ahead of this week's episode of WWE SmackDown. The Eradicator hasn't been in action since her victory over The Judgment Day's Roxanne Perez on the August 25 episode of RAW.Ripley has been involved in a personal rivalry with Asuka on the red brand due to her friendship with IYO SKY. Ahead of tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown at the Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia, the veteran took to Instagram to show off her physique, and you can check it out in the Instagram post below. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostRhea Ripley defended the Women's World Championship against IYO SKY at WWE Evolution earlier this year. However, Naomi cashed in her Money in the Bank contract to become the new champion.The Glow recently had to relinquish the title after it was revealed that she was pregnant. Stephanie Vaquer won a Battle Royal at Evolution 2025 to become the number one contender and will be squaring off against IYO SKY for the vacant Women's World Championship at Wrestlepalooza on September 20.Former WWE writer calls out Rhea RipleyWrestling legend Vince Russo recently called out Rhea Ripley for complaining about having to interact with fans.Ripley was swarmed by fans while trying to get into a cab and vented about it on social media. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo show, the veteran claimed that the former champion was overreacting and suggested that the fans were only trying to get a picture with her.&quot;With all due respect, that was not a swarm. It was seven guys doing this (mimics taking a selfie). That's what it was. I swear to God, bro, seriously, what do you think? You're gonna be a public figure, you're gonna be out there, you are gonna be making millions and millions of dollars, but everybody is gonna leave you alone? Seriously man,&quot; said Vince Russo.Red047 🎧⭕️ @red047xLINKAll this Rhea ripley x terrifier merch got me weak I need it all 😂Asuka returned from a hiatus earlier this year to compete in the Queen of the Ring tournament. Jade Cargill defeated The Empress of Tomorrow in the finals of the tournament but failed to capture the WWE Championship from Tiffany Stratton at WrestleMania 41. Cargill and Stratton will once again be facing each other for the title tonight on SmackDown. It will be interesting to see what the company has planned for Rhea Ripley moving forward.