WWE veteran infuriated with Rhea Ripley's response to recent incident: "Seriously man" (Exclusive)

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley has been making headlines lately, owing to an incident that she recently faced. While many have taken her side, wrestling veteran Vince Russo is more upset with her apparent lack of accountability.

Ripley was swarmed by fans in public recently, when trying to get into a cab. The incident seemingly left her frustrated, after which she sent a message on social media directed at her fans. This, according to Vince Russo, was an overreaction and Ripley herself should have been more responsible for her safety.

Speaking on this week's episode of Writing With Russo, the WWE veteran expressed his frustration over Ripley's handling of the matter. He said:

"With all due respect, that was not a swarm. It was 7 guys doing this (mimics taking a selfie). That's what it was. I swear to God bro, seriously what do you think? You're gonna be a public figure, you're gonna be out there, you are gonna be making millions and millions of dollars, but everybody is gonna leave you alone? Seriously man."

The WWE veteran thinks Rhea Ripley should have avoided the situation altogether

According to Vince Russo, the Eradicator had ample options to keep herself safe in a public environment.

Speaking on the same episode of Writing with Russo, Russo stated:

"Either have somebody from the office go with you. Either go with one of the male figures, one of the male wrestlers. Either hire a freaking bodyguard because you make enough money. Or either go to your company and say, 'You know what, I don't feel comfortable, I need security.' She has got like four or five different options rather than to cut a promo on the freaking fans that are paying her salary."

For now, it remains to be seen how Ripley plans to deal with similar situations down the line in her WWE career.

