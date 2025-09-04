Rhea Ripley could have easily avoided recent concerning incident, thinks WWE veteran (Exclusive)

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley recently went through a rather distasteful experience, where fans swarmed her in public. While her reaction to this was quite understandable, Vince Russo believes that the entire situation could have been easily avoided.

Ripley was recently seen being surrounded by fans when trying to get to a cab, which caused a distressing situation for the WWE star. She later took to social media to speak up about the incident, asking her fans to be more considerate. Vince Russo also commented on the topic, explaining that Rhea needed to take some steps to protect herself.

Speaking on Writing with Russo, the WWE veteran stated:

"First of all, why are you taking an Uber. Okay, I am sure there are at least, there are probably at least, at least 25 office people there. At least 25 office people there. Ask somebody from the office to pick you up... Why in God's name are you taking an Uber in a foreign land?"

The WWE veteran thinks Rhea Ripley needs security

Vince Russo further went on to suggest several solutions to the problem, claiming that the Eradicator could have entirely avoided such a situation.

Adding to his previous comments on Writing with Russo, he stated:

"Either have somebody from the office go with you. Either go with one of the male figures, one of the male wrestlers. Either hire a freaking bodyguard because you make enough money. Or either go to your company and say, 'You know what, I don't feel comfortable, I need security.' She has got like four or five different options rather than to cut a promo on the freaking fans that are paying her salary."

As of now, only time will tell if Rhea Ripley will take some of these suggested steps to protect herself in public.

