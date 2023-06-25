Rhea Ripley could slap 37-year-old male WWE Superstar at Money in the Bank, thinks veteran (Exclusive)

Dutch Mantell has spoken about Cody Rhodes vs. Dominik Mysterio booked to go down at WWE MITB 2023 and how Rhea Ripley could make her presence felt during the match.

Money in the Bank 2023 is shaping up to be a promising premium live event, loaded with several must-see encounters. One of them is a first-time match between The American Nightmare and Ex-Con Dom. The duo has been at loggerheads since they came face-to-face on Miz TV a few weeks ago on WWE RAW.

Considering how he's a much bigger star at the moment, fans believe Cody would walk away with the win in front of the British crowd on July 1st. Dutch Mantell also echoed similar feelings on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk.

Mantell thinks while Cody Rhodes could emerge victorious, WWE could put heat on The Judgment Day by having them attack Rhodes after the match. The veteran manager mentioned the possibility of Rhea Ripley striking Cody with a slap.

"I think Cody wins. That's what I think. If they want heat, they can easily get it after the match. Ripley could slap his face or something. They can do a multitude of things after the match, and I think Dominik losing wouldn't hurt him at all. And I think you'll see an old-time match and they'll play off the crowd and have a bit of a great match. I think the crowd will be electric in the match," said Dutch Mantell. [From 01:00 to 01:32]

Jim Cornette is also looking forward to Cody Rhodes vs. Dominik Mysterio at WWE MITB 2023

On a recent episode of his Drive-Thru podcast, Jim Cornette stated that a rivalry between Cody and Dominik was the perfect way to keep things moving until Brock Lesnar returns to WWE for a third match against Rhodes. Cornette believes even if Dominik Mysterio loses the bout, it'll not affect his standing on the roster.

"First of all, I will say yes, for pay-per-view this is a great way to utilize Cody and Dominik while they're waiting for the third match with Brock and while Brock is in his annual hibernation or whatever Cody called it. Dominik's got a lot of heat in a different way than any other heels on the roster and Cody is the biggest baby face. Cody can wrestle Dominik and win which he has to but it ain't gonna hurt Dom to do the job because his heat is not about right now winning and losing," said Cornette.

Regardless of who wins, it's safe to say Cody Rhodes and Dominik Mysterio would have the London crowd in the palm of their hands during their match.

