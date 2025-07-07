Rhea Ripley spot from WWE Night of Champions gets heavily criticised by former tag team champion: "They're not affected by it"

A spot involving Rhea Ripley at WWE Night of Champions was called out by former multi-time tag team champion Bully Ray. He wasn't impressed with the referee holding the table during the Avalanche Riptide.
Ripley faced Raquel Rodriguez in a Street Fight at the premium live event. The Eradicator won the match after she hit her finishing maneuver from the top of a table that was set up on a turnbuckle. The referee was seen holding on to the table to briefly assist the wrestlers and avoid a potential mishap.
Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, the former multi-time tag team champion, Bully Ray, suggested that referees should never get involved in matches.
"I don't think a referee should ever be involved in anything. I think referees are involved in entirely too much stuff today in pro wrestling; period," Bully said, pointing out how pro wrestling wants everything to be credible like other major sports yet no other sport would let a referee or umpire get involved in the action. "They do these things; fans just cheer and 'ooh' and 'ahh' — they're not affected by it — and they just keep moving forward," Ray added. [H/T: Wrestling Inc]
Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez's spot left a bad taste in Bully Ray's mouth
Speaking on the same episode of the Busted Open podcast, he added:
"The whole table situation left a bad taste in my mouth when it came to Rhea and [Raquel]. Yes, wrestler's safety is very important, but you're telling me the wrestler's safety is very important in a Street Fight to the point the referee has to hold the table so it's not shaking, so the women can execute the move? It's glaring to me."
Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez might have ended their rivalry, at least for now, with The Eradicator shifting her focus on the Women's World Championship ahead of Evolution. Meanwhile, Rodriguez will team up with Roxanne Perez to defend the Women's Tag Team Championship in a Fatal-Four-Way match next weekend in Atlanta.
