Rhea Ripley gives three-word response after being spotted with former WWE rival

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley was recently spotted working out with former WWE NXT Women's Tag Team Champion Raquel Rodriquez.

The Eradicator of Judgment Day became a member of the group after she helped Edge defeat AJ Styles at WrestleMania Backlash. Since then, she has been a part of the group along with Damian Priest and Finn Balor.

Ripley was recently taken out of a match for the RAW Women's Championship against Bianca Belair. Last week, she was seen with a heart monitor observing her on-going condition. Today, she was seen working out with former NXT Champion Raquel Rodriguez (f.k.a Raquel Gonzalez) and here is what she had to say about it:

We like pain. 💀#RnR

Fans might have forgotten, but Rhea and Raquel were part of a team called RnR during their early days in NXT.

Rhea Ripley and Raquel Gonzalez teamed up and feuded in WWE NXT

Before The Eradicator and Big Mami Cool, Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez used to frequently team during their early days in NXT. The two were a team called RnR and wrestled a handful of matches in house shows.

However, the act might not have lasted long in NXT but their friendship remained strong outside the squared circle. The two were moved to different versions of NXT and started working on their craft. Raquel became Dakota Kai's special enforcer while Ripley became the inaugural NXT UK Women's Champion.

By the end of 2020, the two were under the same brand where they began feuding. The two were also on the opposing team during the year's WarGames match. Raquel defeated Rhea in a Last Woman Standing match which was billed as Ripley's last match with WWE NXT.

Both superstars are now on the main roster, making their mark in the women's division. It will be interesting to see when Ripley recovers from her injuries and returns to face Bianca Belair for the WWE RAW Women's Championship.

