WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley is on a heart monitor

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley revealed on Twitter that she is on a heart monitor.

Last month, Ripley won a fatal four-way match on WWE RAW to become the number one contender for Bianca Belair's RAW Women's Championship. She was forced to back out of the match due to an undisclosed injury.

It was later revealed that she was suffering from brain and mouth injuries. The Eradicator of The Judgment Day has since been absent from television. She took to Twitter to reveal that she is wearing a heart monitor to observe her condition:

It will be interesting to see where Ripley picks up after she recovers from her injuries. Fans are hoping for a speedy recovery for the former champion.

Rhea Ripley shares an important message with WWE Universe on bullying superstars

Last week, WWE had its annual Money in the Bank premium live event. During the Women's Money In The Bank ladder match, Shotzi had several botches which led to fans trolling her on social media.

Shotzi addressed these issues, but some fans didn't take it quite as well, with some becoming increasingly vile and disturbing. Shotzi left Twitter and several Superstars defended her. In a tweet, Rhea Ripley stated that their tweets are affecting the lives of the wrestlers. She reminded them about the difference between real-life and characters:

"Hi, Demi here.... Ya know, the real life human inside Rhea Ripley. Just wanted to point out that WRESTLERS & any form of ENTERTAINER is a real life human off screen. Don't wish harm on ANYONE. Don't wish for anyone to be BURIED. Don't wish for anyone to be FIRED. F'N disgrace," Ripley wrote.

It is important to remember that Superstars are portraying a role on television and fans should not harass them on social media.

