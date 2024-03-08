Rhea Ripley spotted in stunning red dress at Dominik Mysterio's wedding [WATCH] 

Current Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley was recently spotted at Dominik Mysterio's wedding to his longtime partner Marie Juliette.

Dirty Dom got hitched to his fiancee Marie Juliette last night. Several WWE Superstars attended the ceremony and many fans were wondering if The Nightmare was in attendance as well. Damian Priest acted as one of the groomsmen, while Dom Dom was hilariously booed when he tried to speak at his own wedding.

A new video from the wedding shows Ripley standing beside Rey Mysterio and Angie, wearing a red dress. It is no surprise that The Nightmare was at Mysterio's wedding given the friendship they share on-screen.

Check out the clip below:

Rhea Ripley and Dominik's on-screen relationship

Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley's on screen romance started after the former turned on his father at Clash at the Castle 2022 and attacked Edge as well. It didn't take long for Dominik to embrace his dark side and join The Judgment Day.

While appearing on the Under The Ring podcast, Ripley shared her thoughts on her on-screen relationship with Dominik.

"We barely talked before this whole Judgment Day thing. Like we said, 'Hi, how are you', and that was about it. But watching our chemistry just sort of blossom and grow week by week and we're getting more comfortable with each other, which is fantastic. It's been really fun and also getting to watch him grow as a performer and blossom and get more confident week in and week out has been very rewarding as well."

More videos and pictures of Rhea and Dominik from the latter's wedding are bound to come out soon. It remains to be seen if the real-life wedding affects the on-screen dynamic of the two stars going forward.

