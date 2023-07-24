Rhea Ripley spotted telling fans to "kiss her a*s" at the latest WWE SuperShow 

Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley recently rattled fans in the audience during her title match at the latest WWE SuperShow in Monterrey.

The Nightmare put her gold on the line against Natalya and Becky Lynch in an intense triple-threat match. A recent clip from the bout featuring the champion went viral on social media.

Ripley was inside the ring, holding onto her championship and taunting fans. Then she resorted to turning around and slapping her backside, signaling some fans near the barricade to "kiss her a*s." The video from the event garnered attention on social media, with her fans hailing The Nightmare for standing tall in the face of all the hate she was receiving.

You can watch the video below:

She had recently feuded with Natalya, but fans were particularly thrilled to see Becky Lynch in the title match. The WWE Universe has been eagerly waiting for the two top female superstars to engage in a championship rivalry on RAW, and the creative team seemingly teased the feud at the recently concluded house show.

Ripley ultimately defended her championship against Natalya and Becky Lynch, asserting her dominance as one of the top champions in the company. She also tried to help Dominik Mysterio in his match against Cody Rhodes but couldn't help him pick a win over The American Nightmare.

Who will Rhea Ripley face at WWE SummerSlam 2023?

Rhea Ripley caused a massive title change on WWE RAW last week when she attacked Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan in a backstage segment. Rodriguez sustained a knee injury but insisted on competing in her title defense scheduled for later in the night.

Ripley and Morgan lost their WWE Women's Tag Team Championship to Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green. The creative team has been teasing a potential feud between Rodriguez and Ripley over the last few weeks, with many expecting to see them lock horns in a title match at SummerSlam 2023.

However, it is worth noting that Morgan also attacked Rhea Ripley during WWE RAW's main event last week. She was frustrated with her title loss and teased an intense feud with the Women's World Champion.