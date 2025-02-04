Rhea Ripley still upset over betrayal on WWE RAW

Rhea Ripley urged Charlotte Flair to challenge her at WrestleMania 41 this past Monday on WWE RAW. The Queen's triumphant return last Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana, puts her directly in the main event spot at the spectacle. But the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble winner has not yet decided on which belt she will go after.

Meanwhile, Iyo Sky and former Women's World Champion Liv Morgan battled for a spot in the Women's Elimination Chamber at Rogers Centre on March 1 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Sky was disqualified after Ripley interfered and attacked Morgan, crushing the Japanese star's road to WrestleMania Vegas in April.

Taking to Instagram, Rhea Ripley shared a fan's post on her stories, noting she is upset that she accidentally cost her friend one of the most important matches of this season. Interestingly, the original post also featured a caption where the Instagram user writes that they want to see Rhea Ripley vs. Iyo Sky at WrestleMania 41.

WWE Creative has supposedly laid the foundation for a collision course between the two. But it remains to be seen if the former Women's Champion finds another way to make it to the grand stage. Then there is Charlotte Flair, who has not yet decided on her opponent.

Iyo Sky breaks silence following Rhea Ripley's betrayal on WWE RAW

Iyo Sky entered the Women's Royal Rumble on Saturday and emerged as one of the iron women of the bout. She entered at number one and lasted for one hour and seven minutes, before getting eliminated by Nia Jax.

Sky made the most of her opportunity this past Monday against Liv Morgan despite interferences from Raquel Rodriguez. When the latter continued to meddle in the situation, the Australian world champion came out to assist her friend. However, it backfired as she was triggered by Morgan, whom she also laid hands on. Taking to X following the show, the Japanese star wrote:

"I have no words…"

Liv Morgan once again managed to get one over Iyo Sky after the former Women's World Champion successfully defended the belt against Sky at Saturday Night's Main Event in December. Will The Genius of the Sky race past her rival on the road to WrestleMania 41?

