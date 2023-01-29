Rhea Ripley suffered injury during 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Match; her current status

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley had a career-defining night at the 2023 Royal Rumble, as she won the annual 30-woman bout after entering at number one. The Eradicator has earned a women's championship match for WrestleMania 39. However, she suffered a dislocation during the match.

The former RAW Women's Champion revealed that her knee was dislocated briefly during the match. Fortunately, though, it would pop back into place, and "it's good" now. Ripley was able to enjoy a record stay in the Royal Rumble Match, lasting over an hour en route to her victory.

She spoke about the situation during the post-show press conference. Here is what Rhea Ripley said:

"I’m obviously beat up. My knees aren’t very good in general. My knee did dislocate for a second, and then it went back in. I’m feeling good now, and because of all my emotions, I’m just excited, so I’m blocking out everything else. If anything, I can smell blood in my nose, and that’s definitely there, but my knee is good," said Ripley. (H/T Fightful)

Who will Rhea Ripley face at WWE WrestleMania 39 following her Royal Rumble win?

With her knee dislocation being temporary, The Eradicator can look forward to WrestleMania. She will face either Bianca Belair or Charlotte Flair at the event unless one of them loses their title before April.

Ripley has a history with both women. She faced Charlotte for the NXT Women's Championship at WrestleMania 36 and is yet to defeat The Queen, so that unwanted record could change. However, a dream match against Bianca Belair is too exciting a prospect for WWE to ignore.

The two of them grew as performers in WWE together. They faced off at NXT TakeOver events and previous Royal Rumbles, with both superstars at the top of their respective games. Rhea Ripley could end Belair's potentially year-long RAW Women's Championship reign at WrestleMania 39.

Who do you want Rhea Ripley to challenge at 'Mania? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below.

