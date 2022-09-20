"Family photo." - Rhea Ripley suggests "Christmas card" with WWE Superstars

WWE Superstar and Judgment Day member Rhea Ripley has taken to social media to share a "family photo."

It's been business as usual for the heel faction on Monday Night RAW as of late, causing problems for WWE Superstars and Legends alike. A couple of weeks ago, they assaulted Edge, taking him out of action with an injury, and have also turned their attentions to Matt Riddle. Ripley even attacked Riddle during his match with Damian Priest and joined her stablemates in mocking The Original Bro on RAW Talk later that night.

However, Ripley took to Twitter to show solidarity with her teammates, sharing a photo of the heel faction smiling menacingly. In the caption, Ripley stated that it is, in fact, a family photo. She also attached a number of hashtags in reference to Christmas, suggesting that the photo could be used as a Christmas card.

Rhea Ripley last wrestled on the June 6th edition of Monday Night RAW, where she defeated Alexa Bliss, Doudrop, and Liv Morgan in a four-way match.

A former AEW star took to Twitter to respond to Rhea Ripley

Former All Elite Wrestling star Big Swole also took to Twitter with an interesting request for the Australian-born star.

Responding to The Nightmare's post, Swole made note of Dominik Mysterio, mentioning that his smile was even wider than Finn Balor's. Implying that this had something to do with Ripley, Swole asked for details on what Ripley does to the young Superstar.

Ripley had little to say in response to Swole. Merely offering a winking-face emoji as her answer.

Ripley has referred to herself as Dominik's 'papi' since he joined The Judgment Day. Mysterio betrayed his father Rey and Edge at WWE Clash At The Castle.

What do you think of Rhea Ripley's tweet? Would you send a Judgment Day Christmas card? Sound off in the comment section below.

A legend believes CM Punk should have gone to WWE and not AEW. Don't believe us? Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far