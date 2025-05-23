Rhea Ripley has a surprising reaction to Liv Morgan's stunning new video amid her absence from WWE

Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan are arch-rivals on WWE television. Despite their bad blood, The Eradicator couldn't help but like Morgan's newest video amid her absence from the company.
The reigning WWE Women's Tag Team Champion has been on hiatus, keeping herself busy with the filming of 'Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo'. Before going on a hiatus, Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez became four-time Women's Tag Team Champions, defeating Becky Lynch and Lyra Valkyria on the RAW after WrestleMania 41 after initially losing the titles to the Irish duo at The Grandest Stage of Them All.
On Instagram, a stunning video featuring Morgan was shared by Jet Emini, WWE's Hair & Makeup Artist. The video was surprisingly liked by Ripley.
Check out a screengrab of Ripley's like on Morgan's post:
Ripley and Morgan were actually once tag team partners, but the former betrayed the current Judgment Day member in favor of the faction.
Fast forward to 2024, Morgan replaced Ripley in The Judgment Day after the latter was betrayed by Dominik Mysterio, who helped Morgan retain the WWE Women's World Championship over Ripley.
WrestleVotes has suggested that Rhea Ripley could be a favorite to win the 2025 Women's Money in the Bank
Rhea Ripley qualified for the 2025 Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match after winning her qualifier on Monday Night RAW. The Eradicator reportedly has a chance of walking out with the briefcase and could be an early favorite.
Speaking on WrestleVotes Q&A on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, the following was stated:
"Any match that Rhea Ripley's in, she's got a great shot at winning, and she's officially in that ladder match now. If Giulia makes the cut, I'd say she's a favorite. And the men's side is wide open. I haven't heard any names, but again it's a little early, so we'll see what happens."
Ripley will be joined by Alexa Bliss, Roxanne Perez, and three other superstars in the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match.