Rhea Ripley takes a dig at Liv Morgan after being forced to walk with crutches, responds to the latter

Former Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley has responded to Liv Morgan's latest dig on X (Twitter). On this week's WWE RAW, The Nightmare was involved in a brawl with The Miracle Kid and Dominik Mysterio.

The brawl ended with Ripley suffering an injury after her leg got trapped between the middle and bottom ropes. The Eradicator was forced to walk with crutches for the rest of the show, but that didn't stop her from attacking Morgan during Damian Priest and Jey Uso's tag team match against The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and JD McDonagh.

Later, the reigning Women's World Champion took to her X account to make fun of Rhea's injury, as the former posted the picture of The Eradicator grimacing in pain after her leg got trapped between the ropes and captioned it with a laughing emoji.

However, the Australian star responded in stunning style. During the main event of last night's RAW, Rhea Ripley came out to neutralize the threat of Liv Morgan. She tried to hit the former Riott Squad member with the crutch. However, The Judgment Day member managed to escape. The 27-year-old posted the picture of the incident to counter Liv on X.

Vince Russo believes Rhea Ripley's injury opened the door for Jey Uso to team up with Damian Priest

Following Rhea Ripley's injury on WWE RAW, Damian Priest teamed up with Jey Uso to face The Judgment Day's JD McDonagh and Finn Balor. The unlikely tag team managed to pick up a victory after The Eradicator's interference blunted the impact of the heel faction.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo explained the possible reason behind Ripley's injury angle.

"Let me explain to you from a booking perspective why they did that. They did that, bro, so she couldn't wrestle in the match, and it could be Damian Priest and Jey Uso. Bro, why not let her wrestle in the match? Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley against RD Knucklehead [JD McDonagh] and Finn Balor would've been much more entertaining, bro. Why not let her wrestle the guys in the main event?" he said.

The feud between The Terror Twins and The Judgment Day seems far from over. It will be interesting to see how things unfold in the lead-up to the Bad Blood PLE.

