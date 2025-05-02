Rhea Ripley takes shot at Dominik Mysterio

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley left no stone unturned in firing a major shot at Dominik Mysterio. The two used to be on-screen partners.

In the summer of 2022, Dom shocked the WWE Universe by turning on his father, Rey Mysterio, and aligning himself with The Judgment Day. Over the next two years, the young Mysterio portrayed the 'Dirty Dom' gimmick alongside his on-screen girlfriend Ripley, who declared herself his 'Mami.'

However, the relationship between The Latino Cheat and The Eradicator ended at SummerSlam 2024. Dominik Mysterio betrayed Ripley by kissing Liv Morgan after the latter retained her Women's World Championship at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

Recently, Rhea Ripley and Grayson Waller visited Australia to announce that Crown Jewel 2025 will be held in Perth in October, and also performed media duties for the company. During an interview with Jakeb Waddell of The West Sports, the two stars played the word association game. When Mami was asked about Dominik Mysterio, the first thing that came to her mind was:

"Prick." [23:29 - 23:31]

Stevie Richards says Rhea Ripley will have a major feud with a 36-year-old WWE star

The Eradicator faced Bianca Belair and IYO SKY for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas. However, Rhea Ripley failed to defeat her opponents as The Genius of The Sky retained her title.

In an episode of The Stevie Richards Show, the former WWE star heavily praised the Triple Threat Match featuring Ripley, Belair, and SKY. Richards predicted a singles feud between Mami and The EST, leading up to SummerSlam, suggesting the winner could potentially challenge the Damage CTRL member for the Women's World Title.

"I believe this was booked right for one reason, IYO SKY, Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, but mainly Rhea and Bianca, who can afford to do the job if the other goes over. How about if neither go [sic] over and you continue with IYO SKY, who needs the belt to get more over? Rhea and Bianca right now, they have a singles match. They can go off on each other, winner gets a title shot at SummerSlam is my prediction. But this was an excellently booked match," he said.

Only time will tell if Ripley reclaims the world championship from IYO SKY in the future.

