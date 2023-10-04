Rhea Ripley takes a shot at popular superstar with a three-word message following a controversial ending to WWE show

Rhea Ripley took to Instagram to take a dig at a current WWE Superstar following the controversial ending to this week's NXT. The superstar in question is Trick Williams.

In the main event of NXT, Williams lost the North American Championship to Dominik Mysterio after interference from The Judgment Day and JD McDonagh. The distraction allowed Mysterio to hit Williams with the Frog Splash and secure the victory.

Taking to her Instagram story, Ripley mocked Williams with a three-word message, quoting his popular catchphrase.

"@dominik_35 whooped that Trick," wrote Ripley.

Check out a screenshot of Ripley's Instagram story:

Expand Tweet

This past Monday on RAW, Ripley returned to WWE after being absent for a few weeks. Following a brawl with Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler, and Raquel Rodriguez, she confronted Dominik Mysterio.

Ripley sent a stern warning to her Judgment Day stablemate, claiming that he would have to face severe consequences if he didn't regain the North American Title.

Rhea Ripley revealed her favorite thing about Dominik Mysterio

Rhea Ripley has revealed her favorite thing about Dominik Mysterio. The newly crowned North American Champion was initially recruited into The Judgment Day by "Mami."

Speaking in an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Ripley answered a host of fan questions. She was also asked about her favorite thing regarding Mysterio, claiming that it was his supportive nature that she truly admired, Ripley said:

"My favorite thing about Dom Dom? Man, what is there not to love about Dom Dom? My favorite thing is just how supportive he truly is to me. We have come a long way in our little relationship, and he's always had my back."

Expand Tweet

With Mysterio winning back the North American Title, every member of The Judgment Day once again has gold around their waist.

What are your thoughts on Dominik Mysterio's rematch against Trick Williams on this week's NXT? Sound off in the comment section below.

A former WWE writer thinks Bronson Reed's push could be in jeopardy here.