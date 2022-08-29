Rhea Ripley teases a match with a WWE Hall of Famer in a now-deleted tweet

Rhea Ripley recently teased a match against WWE Hall of Famer Beth Pheonix in a now-deleted tweet.

Edge took on Damien Priest in the main event of last week's Monday Night RAW, emanating live from the Hall of Famer's hometown of Toronto. During the match, Priest' fellow Judgment Day members Ripley and Finn Balor ran interference, which wasn't enough as the Rated-R Superstar walked away with a win.

When the heel faction attacked him post-match, Edge's wife Beth came to defend him with a steel chair.

Although her appearance might be a one-off, both Pheonix and Rhea have teased a possible match on Twitter. While The Glamazon only retweeted a picture of the two coming face to face, The Nightmare attacked her potential rival in multiple tweets, even seemingly teasing a match between the two powerhouses in a now-deleted tweet:

"I just know @RheaRipley_WWE is going to bring some hell to Beth Phoenix. I'm rooting for her all the way," Rhea Ripley tweeted [h/t Wrestling Inc.]

One might only speculate about why this tweet was deleted. It might be because WWE is not planning on running Beth vs. Ripley anytime soon. But the company highlighting the staredown between the two on last week's episode of the red brand suggests otherwise.

Beth Pheonix delivered a warning to Rhea Ripley

Rhea Ripley took part in Judgment Day's attack on Edge after the 48-year-old defeated Damien Priest in a one-on-one match on last week's WWE RAW. Beth Pheonix ran to the ring to make the save, and she has now shared her views about the attack on her husband.

Beth recently joined Dave LaGreca and Tommy Dreamer on Busted Open Radio, where she claimed that she was angry about the attack before sending out a warning to The Eradicator:

"We saw Rhea Ripley, she's standing out and stepping up like she deserves. But I'm not really happy about the ball shot, but that really p***ed me off. So, I hold a grudge really deep in my heart, and whether or not I get to exact some revenge remains to be seen, but I'd love to see that happen." [00:46-01:05]

Beth Pheonix last wrestled in this year's Royal Rumble, teaming up with Edge to take on The Miz and Maryse. Will she now take on Ripley in a match? If so, will the two go one-on-one or will Rhea's faction and the 11-time world champion get involved to make it an inter-gender tag team bout?

