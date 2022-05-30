Rhea Ripley teases NXT appearance in a cryptic tweet

Rhea Ripley recently posted a one-word tweet that has got many fans speculating.

Ripley is a former NXT Women's Champion, defeating Shayna Bazsler on the December 28, 2019 episode of the show. She lost her title to Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 36 before making the jump to RAW in 2021.

Although The Nightmare is currently embroiled in a factional feud on Monday Night RAW, she could potentially be taking a trip back to her original WWE home very soon.

The former RAW Women's Champion took to Twitter today to post the word "Tuesday" along with an hourglass emoji. Most of those who saw the tweet immediately made the connection that she was teasing something related to NXT, which airs on Tuesdays in the US and many other parts of the world.

If it is an appearance she is teasing, she will not be the first main-roster star to appear on NXT 2.0 in recent months. Dolph Ziggler went down to the developmental brand and won the NXT Championship earlier this year. More recently, Natalya faced Cora Jade in a singles match and Nikkita Lyons in a tag match.

If Ripley (or even the whole Judgment Day) is heading to NXT, it would be fun to see which superstar she would interact with or even go up against. The former Black and Gold brand could also be the home of a new member for the faction, but that is all just speculation at the moment.

With Rhea Ripley being the latest member in Judgment Day, the question is - "Who's Next?"

Rhea Ripley joined Edge and Damien Priest's stable, Judgment Day, at this year's WrestleMania Backlash. She helped the Rated-R Superstar win his match against AJ Styles at the premium live-event.

Many fans have been clamouring to know if there will be any more additions to the faction - and if so, who? Judgement Day's leader Edge has only stoked the flames of intrigue among fans in the past few days.

The Ultimate Opportunist has tweeted out images of Tommaso Ciampa, Paige, Corey Graves, AJ Styles, Liv Morgan, Finn Balor, Bayley, and a few more over the last few days. Many have speculated that these are teases for a potential new member of Judgment Day.

What are your thoughts on this story? Would you be excited to see Rhea Ripley in NXT again? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below!

