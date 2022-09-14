Rhea Ripley has three-word reaction to 11-time World Champion’s beat down on RAW

Rhea Ripley and The Judgment Day have shown no remorse for their actions on WWE RAW.

Last night, following the main event of Monday Night RAW, The Judgment Day brutally attacked Edge. The faction seemingly broke The Rated-R Superstar's leg with Balor's finishing move Coup de Grace onto a steel chair.

Ripley took to social media this afternoon to celebrate the actions of The Judgment Day. They showcased pictures of what they did to the WWE Hall of Famer with a simple three-word response. Tweeting out:

"Have a cry. *scales emoji*," Ripley wrote.

Is Rhea Ripley pulling the strings of The Judgment Day?

Rhea Ripley seemingly helped bring Finn Balor into The Judgment Day before the group turned on The Rated-R Superstar earlier this year. Ripley also seems responsible for turning Dominik Mysterio on both Edge and his father Rey, by having him join her in The Judgment Day.

Although it appeared that Finn Balor was pulling the strings of The Judgment Day faction when Edge was kicked out of the group, perhaps the RAW Women's Champion was the one pulling the strings all along?

If The Nightmare is truly in charge of The Judgment Day faction, it would arguably make her the most powerful woman in the WWE locker room right now. With a stable like The Judgment Day behind her, it will likely only be a matter of time before Ripley once again challenges for the RAW Women's Championship.

What do you make of Ripley's comments? Do you think she's truly the person in charge of The Judgment Day faction? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

