Rhea Ripley has three-word reaction to heartfelt message from real-life fiancé

WWE star Rhea Ripley has responded to a heartfelt message sent to her by her real-life boyfriend on Mother's Day. She is engaged to AEW star Buddy Matthews, formerly known as Buddy Murphy in WWE.

Buddy Murphy took to social media earlier today to send a heartfelt message to The Eradicator and thanked her for being a great "MAMI" to their "fur babies" (their pets). Ripley took to Instagram to react to her fiancé's message and said that she loved him, as seen in the image below.

Ripley reacts to message on Instagram.

Rhea Ripley successfully defended her Women's World Championship against Becky Lynch at WrestleMania XL. However, she suffered an injury on the following edition of WWE RAW and was forced to relinquish the title.

Becky Lynch is the reigning Women's World Champion after winning a Battle Royal last month and is set to defend the title against Liv Morgan at King and Queen of the Ring later this month in Saudi Arabia.

Vince Russo wants WWE to find a way to feature Rhea Ripley on RAW during her injury

Former WWE writer Vince Russo is not happy with the company's decision to take Rhea Ripley off television while she recovers from her injury.

Speaking on a recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, the wrestling veteran noted that injured stars used to appear on television during the Attitude Era. He added that Ripley is a huge star, and the promotion should find a way to get her on television every week.

"Bro, back in the Attitude Era, if somebody got hurt, they were still on the show. They just wouldn't wrestle. We did that all the time. If Austin would get hurt or The Rock, I would say, 'Okay, they're gonna be ont he show, we'll write them on the show. They're just not gonna wrestle.' Rhea Ripley is a huge star. Why can't they write for her without having her wrestle? I don't understand this... Why isn't she on the show now? She's got her arm in a sling, she can't get on an airplane?" said Russo. [From 26:24 onwards]

You can check out the video below:

Rhea Ripley held the Women's World Championship for 380 days before her title reign came to an end due to injury. It will be fascinating to see what WWE has planned for The Judgment Day member when she returns to action.

