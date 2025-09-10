  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE NXT
  • Rhea Ripley, Tiffany Stratton & Stephanie Vaquer Return to WWE NXT; Set to Compete in Major Match

Rhea Ripley, Tiffany Stratton & Stephanie Vaquer Return to WWE NXT; Set to Compete in Major Match

By Sunil Joseph
Published Sep 10, 2025 02:58 GMT
Tiffany Stratton, Rhea Ripley, and Stephanie Vaquer
Tiffany Stratton is the current WWE Women's Champion (source: WWE's X account)

Tonight's episode of WWE NXT witnessed many returns. Rhea Ripley, Tiffany Stratton, and Stephanie Vaquer also returned to the black and silver brand.

Ad

Tonight on NXT, Fatal Influence faced off against Sol Ruca and Zaria and Izzi Dame and Tatum Paxley to determine the number one contenders for the Women's Tag Team Championships. Izzi Dame and Tatum Paxley won the bout. Following the match, Jacy Jayne was screaming at Jazmyn Nyx and Fallon Henley for losing tonight when three cars pulled up to the arena.

Jacy Jayne continued to berate her stablemates while hailing herself as the greatest NXT Women's Champion of all time. Just then, Stephanie Vaquer's music hit, and she came out. Stephanie acknowledged her previous loss to Jayne but reminded her that she once held two titles simultaneously. She also said that she would win one more title at Wrestlepalooza. Jacy Jayne reminded Stephanie that she is outnumbered. Following this, Tiffany Statton's music played, and she came out. Stratton said that she is the WWE Women's Champion and has beaten some big names such as Charlotte Flair, Trish Stratus, and Jade Cargill. However, Jacy retaliated by calling her a super senior returning to NXT. Tiffany replied that Mami wouldn't like being called a super senior.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Rhea Ripley's music then played, and she came out to a huge pop from the crowd. She said that she didn't think Jacy is the greatest NXT Women's Champion of all time before the baby faces stormed the ring and attacked Fatal Influence. Following this, WWE confirmed that next week on NXT, Fatal Influence will face Rhea Ripley, Tiffany Stratton, and Stephanie Vaquer.

Ad

Carmelo Hayes Also Made His Return to WWE NXT Tonight

Carmelo Hayes first made a name for himself in NXT, where he won the North American Championship as well as the brand's top prize. Hayes was one of the best NXT stars in recent years.

Tonight, Melo returned to the black and silver brand during Trick Williams' segment with DIY. Hayes first took some shots at Williams. However, he turned his attention to DIY after Tommaso Ciampa took a dig at them. Hence, Johnny Gargano challenged them to a tag team match next week.

It will be interesting to see which tag team will emerge victorious next week on NXT Homecoming.

About the author
Sunil Joseph

Sunil Joseph

Twitter icon

Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.

Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.

If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.

Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sunil Joseph
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications