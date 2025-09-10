Rhea Ripley, Tiffany Stratton & Stephanie Vaquer Return to WWE NXT; Set to Compete in Major Match

Tonight's episode of WWE NXT witnessed many returns. Rhea Ripley, Tiffany Stratton, and Stephanie Vaquer also returned to the black and silver brand.Tonight on NXT, Fatal Influence faced off against Sol Ruca and Zaria and Izzi Dame and Tatum Paxley to determine the number one contenders for the Women's Tag Team Championships. Izzi Dame and Tatum Paxley won the bout. Following the match, Jacy Jayne was screaming at Jazmyn Nyx and Fallon Henley for losing tonight when three cars pulled up to the arena.Jacy Jayne continued to berate her stablemates while hailing herself as the greatest NXT Women's Champion of all time. Just then, Stephanie Vaquer's music hit, and she came out. Stephanie acknowledged her previous loss to Jayne but reminded her that she once held two titles simultaneously. She also said that she would win one more title at Wrestlepalooza. Jacy Jayne reminded Stephanie that she is outnumbered. Following this, Tiffany Statton's music played, and she came out. Stratton said that she is the WWE Women's Champion and has beaten some big names such as Charlotte Flair, Trish Stratus, and Jade Cargill. However, Jacy retaliated by calling her a super senior returning to NXT. Tiffany replied that Mami wouldn't like being called a super senior.Rhea Ripley's music then played, and she came out to a huge pop from the crowd. She said that she didn't think Jacy is the greatest NXT Women's Champion of all time before the baby faces stormed the ring and attacked Fatal Influence. Following this, WWE confirmed that next week on NXT, Fatal Influence will face Rhea Ripley, Tiffany Stratton, and Stephanie Vaquer.Carmelo Hayes Also Made His Return to WWE NXT TonightCarmelo Hayes first made a name for himself in NXT, where he won the North American Championship as well as the brand's top prize. Hayes was one of the best NXT stars in recent years.Tonight, Melo returned to the black and silver brand during Trick Williams' segment with DIY. Hayes first took some shots at Williams. However, he turned his attention to DIY after Tommaso Ciampa took a dig at them. Hence, Johnny Gargano challenged them to a tag team match next week.It will be interesting to see which tag team will emerge victorious next week on NXT Homecoming.