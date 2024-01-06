Rhea Ripley in town for WWE SmackDown; sends message

Rhea Ripley is currently in the same city as tonight's WWE SmackDown: New Year's Revolution taping, and she is not thrilled about it.

The Eradicator kicked off 2024 by retaining the WWE Women's World Championship over Ivy Nile on Monday's RAW: Day 1 special. She took to her Instagram Stories this evening and revealed that she is currently in Vancouver, which is the host city for tonight's SmackDown.

The Judgment Day member tagged herself in Vancouver, BC, and posted a message to show just how excited she is to be there.

"Why TF am I back here...," she wrote.

Screenshot of Rhea Ripley's Instagram Stories post

Ripley has not worked a SmackDown taping since August 11, where she retained her title against Natalya in a dark match. Before that, in her most recent blue brand TV match, she and Dominik Mysterio teamed up for a loss to Rey Mysterio and Zelina Vega on May 5 at the Backlash go-home show from Puerto Rico.

It should be noted that WWE has not officially announced Ripley or any other Judgment Day members for tonight's live broadcast as of this writing.

