Rhea Ripley heaps praise on 31-year-old star after her first singles match on WWE RAW

Rhea Ripley had a few words of praise for recent opponent after their match on WWE RAW: Day 1.

The 31-year-old took on Mami for the Women's World Championship on the New Year's special edition of Monday Night RAW. While Nile was unable to dethrone Ripley, she took The Judgment Day star to her limits and came close to an upset. However, in the end, The Eradicator reigned supreme once again to keep her title run going.

In a recent video on WWE's official YouTube channel, Rhea Ripley praised her rival for putting on a good fight.

"It was very impressive. Ivy, she hasn’t had many singles matches in general, and for that to be her first one here on the red brand, on RAW, on Monday Night Mami, she really did hold her own. I gotta give it to her, the little pipsqueak, she’s got some fight in her. She caught me off guard a couple of times. But at the end of the day, this is Mami's world and you're just living in it. So, had to get the job done."

Rhea Ripley believes 14-time WWE Women's Champion Charlotte Flair is her kryptonite

Rhea Ripley is one of the most dominant Women's Champion in WWE history. The Eradicator has not been pinned or submitted in nearly two years and is nearing 300 days as the Women's Champion.

Rhea kickstarted her run at WrestleMania 39 where she defeated Charlotte Flair. The Judgment Day star believes that she has a special chemistry with The Queen and the latter is her kryptonite:

“Every time Charlotte [Flair] and I have stepped into that ring together, we make magic. We clashed to a point that I don’t know who is gonna come out on top because we leave everything we have in that ring and it’s real special to find someone that you have that connection with in the ring and she’s definitely my kryptonite, she’s my number one challenger, she’s the person that I’m going to be fighting for the rest of my career until one of us is gone," said Ripley.

Not many WWE stars have been able to measure up to Mami in her current reign. However, many believe that her title run could end at WrestleMania 40 at the hands of Becky Lynch.