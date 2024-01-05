"Mami's time is up"- Six-time Women's Champion to dethrone Rhea Ripley after winning Women's Royal Rumble match, according to WWE Universe

Rhea Ripley has been very dominant in WWE over the last year and a half, with hardly any competition left in the women's division.

However, many believe that Becky Lynch could be the one to end the Women's World Champion's ongoing reign after the former declared herself for the Royal Rumble match.

WWE Royal Rumble is almost upon us, and stars from both men's and women's divisions have started announcing their entries in the respective battle royal matches. Recently, Becky Lynch and Shinsuke Nakamura also declared themselves for the over-the-top-rope elimination match later this month. Both stars have won the marquee match in the past and would love to repeat the history.

Becky's announcement also caused a major uproar among fans who have been wanting to see her square off against Rhea Ripley. Many feel that The Man will win the high-stakes match for the second time, with some even stating that she will go on to dethrone Mami.

Embedded below are a few of the many reactions:

Becky Lynch intends to take the title away from Rhea Ripley

Becky Lynch and Rhea Ripley are two of the top stars of the WWE women's division. However, they have been kept off each other's tracks in the last few years. While a showdown between them has been teased on multiple occasions, their paths are yet to cross.

However, despite their limited interactions, The Man has made it clear that her goal is to take the Women's World Championship off Mami.

"And then there is the next stop, which is to take the title off Rhea Ripley because that title, when I hold that title, that title is going to be the main event of every show. That title has been seen in many main events but not because she's been defending it, no. Just because she's been the accompaniment to the main events and I can't have that. I'm sick of that. I'm going to take that title off her, preferably at WrestleMania [40]."

Expand Tweet

Becky Lynch is currently embroiled in a feud with Nia Jax and had to taste defeat in the grudge match between them. Rhea Ripley, meanwhile, defended her championship against Ivy Nile on WWE RAW: Day 1. She continued her unbeaten run after an enthralling contest. The Judgment Day star has not been pinned or submitted in nearly two years.