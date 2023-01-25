Rhea Ripley tweets a bold prediction ahead of the Royal Rumble premium live event 

Rhea Ripley has made a bold prediction ahead of the upcoming Royal Rumble premium live event.

The Eradicator will be competing in the Women's Rumble and will aim to win her first. A victory would guarantee her a shot at either the RAW or SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania 39.

Taking to Twitter, Ripley backed herself to win the Women's Royal Rumble after responding to a tweet from WWE:

"Me. No question" wrote Ripley

Rhea Ripley reflected on appearing at WWE RAW 30

Rhea Ripley was part of this week's historic episode of Monday Night RAW, as the red brand celebrated its 30th anniversary. The Judgment Day competed in the opening match of the night against The Usos. Unfortunately, for Ripley, her faction was unable to win the tag team championship.

Regardless, Ripley was proud of her achievements and how far she has made it. Speaking in an exclusive interview with Byron Saxton after RAW, she expressed her honest opinion on being a part of RAW 30. Ripley said:

"You really had to add that one little extra bit in there, didn't you, Byron? Well, apart from the ending, it felt great. I mean being a part of such a historic moment and opening up RAW 30, just, it's incredible, it's a privilege. It makes me very proud of how far I have come today."

Ripley will shift her focus towards the Royal Rumble premium live event. Her goal will be to outlast 29 other women to win her first Rumble. She had previously come close to winning the Rumble a few years ago but was unable to outlast Bianca Belair.

So far, stars including Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Zelina Vega, and a few other big names have been confirmed for the Women's Royal Rumble Match.

