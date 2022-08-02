"Ready for War" - WWE Superstar tweets out defiant message ahead of Edge’s return to RAW

Following his return at SummerSlam, Edge is scheduled to appear tonight on WWE RAW.

The Rated-R Superstar made his return on Saturday night during the no disqualification tag team match between The Judgment Day and the Mysterios. Edge attacked his former stablemates Damian Priest and Finn Balor, helping the Mysterios pick up the win.

Judgment Day member Rhea Ripley isn't ready to stand down from The Master Manipulator. The Eradicator has taken to social media to inform the WWE Universe that she's ready for whatever might go down tonight on Monday Night RAW:

"Ready for war. *Scales emoji* *Japanese Ogre emoji*," Rhea Ripley said in a tweet.

A series of spooky vignettes led to Edge's return at WWE SummerSlam

The Rated R Superstar was written off of WWE programming on the June 6th episode of Monday Night RAW following Hell in a Cell. Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley sided with the newest member, Finn Balor, and the trio kicked the WWE Hall of Famer out of The Judgment Day.

The following month on Money In The Bank, a creepy vignette aired. Many members of the WWE Universe immediately began to speculate about the return of Bray Wyatt's "The Fiend."

However, upon a closer look, references to The Hardyz, The Dudley Boys, and Eddie Guerrero told a different story. The video package was done to build to the return of The Ultimate Opportunist.

Throughout July, these video packages continued and led to SummerSlam on Sunday, which saw the return of the WWE Hall of Famer.

Are you looking forward to the "Rated R Superstar" Edge returning to Monday Night RAW tonight? Do you think it's the right move for him to continue his rivalry with The Judgment Day? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

