Rhea Ripley has a two-word response to major match announcement on WWE RAW

SmackDown Women's Champion Rhea Ripley sent out a message after her Judgment Day stablemate Damian Priest was announced to face Bad Bunny at Backlash 2023 on WWE RAW.

The differences between Bad Bunny and Judgment Day have been building up since WrestleMania 39. On Night One of the show, the singer ensured Dominik Mysterio didn't use underhanded tactics to defeat his father, Rey Mysterio.

In the subsequent episode of RAW, things heated up with Damian Priest putting Bad Bunny through the announcers' desk, which further intensified the feud. Finally, on this week's Monday night show, Bad Bunny challenged Priest to a Street Fight at Backlash 2023, which goes down in Puerto Rico.

Soon after, the match was announced for the premium live event. Now, Damian Priest's Judgment Day stablemate, Rhea Ripley, has reacted to the announcement.

Check out the SmackDown Women's Champion's reaction below:

"Bunny season," tweeted Rhea Ripley

Damian Priest and Bad Bunny go back a long way, as the two teamed up at WrestleMania 37 to defeat The Miz and Johnny Morrison. The match was the Puerto Rican singer's in-ring debut, where he was ably supported by Priest.

Rhea Ripley will also be in action at Backlash 2023

During last week's SmackDown, Zelina Vega approached Adam Pearce and requested a shot at Ripley's SmackDown Women's Title in her hometown of Puerto Rico. It was later announced that the match was confirmed for the premium live event.

Though Vega and Rhea Ripley have come face-to-face in recent weeks, thanks to LWO and Judgment Day being at loggerheads, the title match announcement still surprised fans. Not just the viewers but Dutch Mantell also felt the same.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, the former WWE manager mentioned how Zelina Vega got the title shot a little too easily.

"Her asking for that title match, that was a little bit sketchy. Then, the guy told her, 'I'll talk to Rhea and I'll talk to the head guy,' whatever. And then all of a sudden, comes up later, pops up, and the fight is already made. That's easy as hell," said Dutch Mantel.

Though Zelina Vega might take her to the limit, The Eradicator remains the favorite to retain her SmackDown Women's Championship.

