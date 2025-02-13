Rhea Ripley has an unexpected message for Roman Reigns

Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley has shared her reaction to a recent Roman Reigns news that got fans buzzing. The Eradicator has congratulated The Head of the Table for making it the cover of the WWE 2k25 game.

A few weeks ago, Paul Heyman announced on RAW that Reigns would be on the upcoming game's cover. As expected, this quickly became the talk of the town, with fans and those within WWE celebrating the announcement.

Now, one of the promotion's biggest stars, Rhea Ripley, has spoken about it and congratulated her colleague on the accomplishment, having been one of the cover stars for the previous installment. WWE Games recently shared a video on Twitter where Ripley can be seen carrying the game's Standard Edition. She acknowledged Roman Reigns and said he deserved to be on the cover:

"I think I'm gonna have to acknowledge it. It does look pretty cool. He (Reigns) looks like a moon up in the corner, staring at himself. But it's really cool. I'm happy for him. Obviously, it's Roman. He deserves the world. That's killer," said Rhea Ripley.

Sam Roberts thinks Roman Reigns could return at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025

Roman Reigns hasn't been seen on WWE TV since Royal Rumble 2025, where he failed to win the Men's Rumble match. However, Sam Roberts thinks The Tribal Chief could make a surprise return at Elimination Chamber 2025 on March 1st.

On his NotSam Wrestling podcast, Roberts explained that Reigns could show up at the event to attack Seth Rollins if he qualified for the Men's Chamber match:

"Roman's not going to be in the Chamber, but in my opinion, I mean, I guess he could be, but he's not in any of the qualifying matches so I don't see it happening. I could see Roman interfering in the Chamber match and costing Seth," Roberts said.

It remains to be seen how things pan out for him in the coming weeks as The Tribal Chief is expected to feature in a marquee match at WrestleMania 41.

