6-time WWE World Champion returning from injury at Elimination Chamber is possible, says analyst

WWE Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event will be the last stop before WrestleMania 41, and the expectations will be through the roof. As such, backstage analyst Sam Roberts thinks two-time Universal and four-time WWE Champion Roman Reigns will make his presence felt on March 1.

The Only Tribal Chief hasn't been seen on the weekly programming since being taken out by Seth Rollins at the Royal Rumble. The OG Bloodline member suffered the wrath of The Visionary after CM Punk eliminated both men from the 30-man Royal Rumble Match.

Rollins took out his frustration on both men, mainly Reigns, who ended up receiving two Stomps. The following night, Michael Cole announced that The Head of The Table had suffered an undisclosed injury and would be out of action for the foreseeable future.

Behind the scenes, the angle was played out to write him off television to build toward a rumored Triple Threat Match, featuring Seth Rollins and CM Punk at The Show of Shows.

Speaking on the Notsam Wrestling podcast, Sam Roberts said Roman Reigns could return to cost Seth Rollins the Men's Elimination Chamber Match next month.

"Roman's not going to be in the Chamber, but in my opinion, I mean, I guess he could be, but he's not in any of the qualifying matches so I don't see it happening. I could see Roman interfering in the Chamber match and costing Seth," Roberts said. [From 1:16:45 to 1:16:58]

Seth Rollins reveals why he stomped Roman Reigns at WWE Royal Rumble 2025

Roman Reigns may be the most over Superstar in the company today, but he wronged a lot of people during his heel run as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. Among those who suffered was his former Shield ''brother,'' Seth Rollins.

In an interview with The Rich Eisen Show, Seth Rollins explained his actions at the Royal Rumble. He said the Only Tribal Chief got what he deserved.

"The Tribal Chief has not been very kind to the people closest to him. Okay, so you know, people get what they deserve sometimes. They got to make apologies; they got to make amends; they got to do things right. Roman Reigns gets what's coming to him," he said.

Reigns would want to exact revenge on Rollins for costing him the opportunity to be in the Men's Elimination Chamber Match, which will determine the challenger for Cody Rhodes' Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41.

Will the Only Tribal Chief come face to face with The Visionary soon? Only time will tell.

