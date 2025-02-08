Predicting all 3 remaining WWE stars in the men's Elimination Chamber Match

With an explosive and eventful Royal Rumble in the history books, the WWE Universe prepares itself for the Elimination Chamber PLE. The annual show is built around the two dangerous chamber matches.

The Men's Chamber bout will determine the challenger to one of the world champions at WrestleMania. There is still no clear confirmation of which champion Jey Uso will choose as his opponent for Mania. Hence, the winner of the chamber match could end up facing Cody Rhodes or Gunther.

Three participants have already been announced: John Cena, CM Punk, and Drew McIntyre. Three spots are left, and qualifying match-ups have already been scheduled.

Trending

On that note, let's predict the remaining three participants of the Men's Elimination Chamber match.

#3. Logan Paul defeats Rey Mysterio to enter the Men's Elimination Chamber

This past week on RAW, Logan Paul assaulted Rey Mysterio, helping The New Day defeat the duo of Mysterio and Dragon Lee. WWE was quick to announce a qualifier match between the two stars for the upcoming edition of RAW.

The Maverick defeated Mysterio to win the United States Title at Crown Jewel 2023, and the Hall of Famer could do the honors for Paul again. The YouTube sensation has established himself as a credible superstar, and he brings a lot of star power to the fold.

Therefore, Paul could defeat Mysterio en route to Toronto, where he could set up his WrestleMania feud. The Maverick shockingly eliminated CM Punk from the Men's Royal Rumble a few days after Punk took shots at Paul.

Eliminating Punk from the chamber again could set up a colossal showdown between The Straight-Edge Superstar and The Maverick at The Show of Shows.

#2. Seth "Freakin" Rollins could Stomp Finn Balor on his way to Toronto

Seth "Freakin" Rollins announced his intentions to enter the Men's Elimination Chamber match during his passionate promo on RAW this past week. Although an official date is yet to be confirmed, Rollins confirmed that Finn Balor, a familiar foe, would be his opponent.

The Prince of The Judgment Day has not been booked at a level where he can be considered a credible participant in the Men's Chamber match. On the contrary, The Visionary may be short on key victories, but as a former World Heavyweight Champion and a certified top star, he will not be taken lightly.

Furthermore, CM Punk, an arch-nemesis of Rollins, and John Cena, someone he is bound to face in 2025, are also in the Chamber match. This makes The Visionary the favorite to win the qualifier and head to Toronto.

#1. Damian Priest defeats Braun Strowman and Jacob Fatu

SmackDown also has one Triple Threat qualifier remaining. Next Friday, Jacob Fatu, Braun Strowman, and Damian Priest will battle in a massive Triple Threat match with a shot to compete in the Men's Elimination Chamber hanging in the balance.

One would assume that Fatu is the favorite because of the push he has received. However, The Samoan Werewolf has unfinished business with Strowman, who eliminated Fatu from the Men's Royal Rumble.

Their explosive rivalry is likely to get in the way, and Priest will take advantage of the chaos, presumably pinning Strowman to book his spot in the Men's Elimination Chamber.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback