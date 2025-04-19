Rhea Ripley unexpectedly sends a two-word message to Bron Breakker before WrestleMania 41

Rhea Ripley sent a message to Bron Breakker before WrestleMania 41. The two superstars will be in action at this year's show with Breakker defending the WWE Intercontinental Championship and Ripley challenging for the Women's World Championship.

Breakker will put his title on the line against three other superstars in a Fatal Four-Way Match. Ripley's former Judgment Day stablemates, Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio, will have a shot at the Intercontinental Championship. Penta also has the chance to win his first title in the WWE.

On the WrestleMania 41 Kickoff Show, Breakker delivered an incredible promo, referencing the famous Steiner Math promo, and calculating his chances of winning the Fatal Four-Way Match. Reacting to the promo, Ripley sent a two-word message to the 27-year-old superstar.

"Mathematical genius!" wrote Ripley.

Check out Ripley's message to Breakker:

Rhea Ripley will challenge Iyo Sky for the WWE Women's World Championship on Night Two of WrestleMania 41. The match will also include Bianca Belair, who earned her shot at the title by winning the Women's Elimination Chamber Match.

Ripley, on the other hand, lost the title to Sky a few weeks before WrestleMania 41. The Eradicator will be hoping to become a three-time Women's World Champion at WrestleMania 41.

