"I got an extra pair of tights" - Former Champion recall how WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley used his gear during live event

Former United States Champion Damian Priest recalled the time Rhea Ripley used his in-ring gear during a live event.

Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley had a similar journey in WWE. The two superstars worked in NXT, making their way up to the main roster last year. Priest and Ripley are in the same stable and are often known for their similarities in style and fashion.

The duo are currently feuding with The Mysterios and Edge. The Punishment of Judgment Day is set to face the Rated R Superstar in his hometown. Speaking to Give Me Sport, Priest recalled a time when Ripley used his gear when she lost her own during a live event:

"Yeah. Unfortunately, she lost her gear on her way to a live event and she had nothing to wear and I had an extra pair of, you know, gear. We always joked about how our styles are so similar that we can wear each other's stuff and it just so happens this day. I was like 'Well, I got an extra pair of tights', and she was like 'Well, let me see how they fit." (From 1:09 to 1:35)

Damian Priest continued the story and joked about how fans thought Rhea Ripley would easily fit into his gear. The incident took place at a live event.

Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest fooled the locker room with the gear exchange

Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest are like two peas in a pod and good friends outside the ring. The two have traveled the road and dominated the red brand together. They are currently feuding with their previous leader, Edge.

Speaking on Give Me Sport, Priest recalled how he and Ripley fooled the WWE talent when he lent his gear to Ripley at a live event:

"The best part was the talent had no idea... She was just walking around and everybody was like 'Oh you got your gear' you know 'Oh they found your bag' and she's just laughing at everybody and nobody understood why she was laughing and then it was like ' Guys, that's mine [Damian Priest], it's my stuff." (From 2:10 to 2:30)

The two are at war against Edge and The Mysterios. Ripley has targeted Dominik Mysterio and laid him out on numerous occasions. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Judgment Day.

Do you think Edge will end Judgment Day? Sound off in the comment section.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit Give Me Sport and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Did a team of brothers from outside WWE just challenge The Usos? Click here for more, guys.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by UJALA