Rhea Ripley uses AEW star husband's move at Evolution; reacts

Rhea Ripley sent her heartfelt message to her husband ahead of tonight's edition of WWE RAW. The Eradicator challenged IYO SKY for the Women's World Championship in the main event of Evolution 2025 last night.

Ripley is married to AEW star Buddy Matthews, formerly known as Buddy Murphy in WWE, and he shared a tribute to his wife earlier today. Matthews shared a video of Ripley hitting IYO SKY with a knee strike at Evolution and noted that it was similar to his.

Rhea Ripley responded to Buddy Matthew's post, noting that she had learned the move from the best.

"Learnt from the best 😘," she wrote.

Ripley reacts to her husband's post on Instagram. [Image credit: Buddy Matthews on Instagram]

IYO SKY and the 28-year-old had a tremendous match for the Women's World Championship last night at Evolution, but neither star left the PLE with the title. Naomi cashed in her Money in the Bank contract to become the new Women's World Champion, and she is scheduled to appear on tonight's edition of RAW.

Major WWE star calls out Rhea Ripley for a dream match

Popular WWE Superstar Stephanie Vaquer recently called out Rhea Ripley for a dream match on the main roster.

Vaquer competed in a Battle Royal last night at Evolution and emerged victorious. As a result of the victory, the former NXT Women's Champion earned a title shot next month at Clash in Paris.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, Vaquer named Ripley as a potential dream opponent. Vaquer also stated that it would be an honor to face her and vowed to be a worthy opponent.

"Rhea, it's an honor for me, and it would be my honor to face you in the ring. See you soon, because I'm saying this out loud. Someday, we'll meet, and I'll take on you and be a great opponent," she said.

You can check out the full interview with Vaquer in the video below:

Only time will tell what WWE has planned for Rhea Ripley after she failed to capture the Women's World Championship at Evolution.

About the author Robert Lentini Robert Lentini is a writer from Boston, MA.



He joined Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022. Robert spent six years at SEScoops covering RAW, Dynamite, SmackDown, and Rampage as well. Know More

