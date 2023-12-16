Rhea Ripley is "very excited" for upcoming WWE show

Rhea Ripley has recently stated that she is very excited for an upcoming WWE show.

WWE made headlines earlier this year when they announced that their annual Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event will be taking place in Australia next year. This will be the first PLE in Australia since 2018.

Although the matches haven't been finalized yet, fans can surely expect an elimination chamber match to take place since that is the name of the show. Given it's Australia, WWE will also be keen to feature their Australian superstar Rhea Ripley. If Ripley is able to hold onto her title till then, it's most likely she will defend it at the show.

Rhea Ripley recently took to social media to express her excitement at the upcoming premium live event.

"VERY excited for Feb 24th"

Check out her tweet here:

Expand Tweet

Rhea Ripley opened up about competing at Elimination Chamber

Rhea Ripley has already had many memorable bouts in the company. One of her most memorable moments was when she defeated Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania.

During a recent interview with The West Australian, Ripley compared her upcoming match at Elimination Chamber to her bout with Charlotte Flair.

"I think it might be on par with WrestleMania just because this is my home. WrestleMania is very important and it’s the biggest show [in] our profession. That was an amazing night for me being able to pin Charlotte Flair and win the SmackDown Women’s Championship, and have that moment out there with the crowd, and feel how electric they were. But I feel like, for me, being Australian and for Australia being deprived of WWE for so long, I think it’s going to be a very similar feeling." [H/T The West Australian]

It will be interesting to see who will step up and challenge Rhea at WWE Elimination Chamber.

Are you excited about WWE Elimination Chamber? Sound off in the comments section below.

What happened to little Nicholas who teamed up with Braun Strowman all those years ago? Find out right here.