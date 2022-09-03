"I'm loving every single second of it" - Rhea Ripley explains how Vince McMahon's retirement has benefited her 

Rhea Ripley has claimed that she is loving life under Triple H and his reign as the Head of Creative.

Speaking to Gorilla Position in a recent interview, the former RAW Women's Champion stated that she now feels more confident in herself. She stated that The Game already knows a lot about the former's background.

Ripley further explained how she had to explain herself to Vince McMahon after moving up to the main roster:

"I'm loving every single second of it. Like it feels warm and I feel more comfortable and confident in myself in a way because I know that Triple H knows exactly who I am because he helped build me into the Rhea Ripley you see today. So I know that I don't have to really fight or struggle to express myself and like show everyone exactly who I am 'cause he already knows in a way. Whereas I sort of had to prove myself to Vince [McMahon] and then since I started in the pandemic, he couldn't tell with the crowd, how they felt about me and all that. So it was always like, not a struggle struggle, it was like we are on different pages sort of thing. Well now we are on the same page and I'm very happy." said Rhea Ripley [0:35-1:12]

WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre recently spoke about Rhea Ripley and The Judgment Day

Drew McIntyre recently spoke about Rhea Ripley and how she has established herself as one of the top names in the women's division.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling in a recent interview, the former WWE Champion claimed that Ripley is one of the "pillars" of the future of the company's women's division:

"And for our future, especially our women's division, Rhea's absolutely smashing it. She's so young. She's got so many years ahead of her. That's one of the pillars of the future of our women's division right there,"

McIntyre further commented on The Judgment Day and how they have turned into one of his favorite acts in WWE:

"Judgment Day is one of Drew McIntyre's favorite acts. But I don't know if you'll see me siding with me anytime soon,"

Ripley will be in the corner of Finn Balor and Damian Priest when they face Edge and Rey Mysterio at Clash at the Castle.

